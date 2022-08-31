Novartis faces patent violation suit by universities over heart drug Entresto

Aug. 31, 2022 5:55 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Novartis Basel

Kannan D/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The University of Michigan and the University of South Florida have sued Novartis (NYSE:NVS), alleging that the Swiss company's blockbuster heart drug Entresto infringes a co-crystal patent held by them, Fierce Pharma reported.
  • The lawsuit comes amid a scenario where Novartis itself is trying to fend off generic competition against Entresto from companies including Teva, Viatris, Aurobindo and Lupin, among others.
  • Entresto — which is a combination of sacubitril and valsartan — generated ~$1.13B in sales in Q2.
  • The institutions filed the complaint on Aug. 29 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and are seeking a jury trial and damages to compensate for the alleged patent infringement, the report added.
  • At the heart of the matter is U.S. patent no. 10,633,344, granted in April 2020, which covers a technology of making multicomponent solid drugs with "improved drug solubility, dissolution rate, stability and bioavailability," said the report citing the complaint.
  • The institutions alleged that Entresto's co-crystals of sacubitril and valsartan consist of "supramolecular synthons," that touched on the patented supramolecular technology.

