S&P Global Commodity Insights acquires two energy conferences

Aug. 31, 2022 6:02 AM ETS&P Global Inc. (SPGI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Documents about mergers and acquisitions m&a with a pen.

designer491

  • S&P Global Commodity Insights (NYSE:SPGI) has acquired flagship Middle East energy events to expand presence in the region.
  • Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The purchase of the Middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference (MPGC) and the Fujairah Bunkering & Fuel Oil Forum (FUJCON) from Singapore-based Conference Connection will further extend S&P Global Commodity Insight's position in events and conferences to the Middle East.
  • MPGC is an annual event that hosts delegates and speakers from the oil and gas industry. FUJCON is a biannual event that brings together leaders in the oil and bunker space in the Middle East.
  • Earlier this week, S&P Global took full ownership of Private Market Connect

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.