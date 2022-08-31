S&P Global Commodity Insights acquires two energy conferences
Aug. 31, 2022 6:02 AM ETS&P Global Inc. (SPGI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- S&P Global Commodity Insights (NYSE:SPGI) has acquired flagship Middle East energy events to expand presence in the region.
- Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The purchase of the Middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference (MPGC) and the Fujairah Bunkering & Fuel Oil Forum (FUJCON) from Singapore-based Conference Connection will further extend S&P Global Commodity Insight's position in events and conferences to the Middle East.
- MPGC is an annual event that hosts delegates and speakers from the oil and gas industry. FUJCON is a biannual event that brings together leaders in the oil and bunker space in the Middle East.
- Earlier this week, S&P Global took full ownership of Private Market Connect
