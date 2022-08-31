Lion Electric CEO buys C$249.95K in company shares
Aug. 31, 2022 6:11 AM ETThe Lion Electric Company (LEV), LEV:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) disclosed a share purchase by its CEO-Founder Marc Bedard.
- Bedard bought 50,000 common shares of Lion (LEV) on Aug 30, 2022. The shares were acquired through a trade through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange at a price of C$4.99/share and an aggregate purchase price of C$249.95K.
- Following the purchase, Bedard had beneficial ownership of over 26.5M common shares and 2.87M exercisable options to purchase common shares, representing ~15.2% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Lion (LEV) on a partially diluted basis.
Comments (2)