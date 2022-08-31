Toyota Motor investing $5.6B in EV battery production in Japan and the U.S.
- Toyota (NYSE:TM) is investing ¥730B ($5.6B) in Japan and the U.S. to boost production of batteries for electric vehicles.
- Production is set to start between 2024 and 2026.
- In Japan, about ¥400B ($3B) will go into the Himeji Plant of Prime Planet Energy & Solutions Co. in Japan, as well as in Toyota plants and property.
- In the U.S., about ¥325B ($2.5B) will be invested in Toyota Battery Manufacturing in North Carolina. This investment adds capacity to support battery electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and adds 350 jobs, bringing the total employment to approximately 2,100. Scheduled to begin production in 2025, the facility will produce batteries for hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and BEVs.
- “This investment is aimed at enabling Toyota to flexibly meet the needs of its various customers in all countries and regions by offering multiple powertrains and providing as many options as possible."
- Earlier this week, Japanese rival Honda Motor Co. (HMC) announced with major South Korean battery maker LG that they were investing $4.4B in a joint venture in the United States to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market, with mass production of advanced lithium-ion battery cells to start by the end of 2025.
