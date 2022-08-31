Ford recalls 277,040 vehicles over rearview camera issue

Aug. 31, 2022

  • Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has filed for a recall of 277,040 vehicles in the U.S. due to a potential rearview camera image issue, according to a NHTSA post on website.
  • The recall involves certain 2017-2020 F- Super Duty F-250, F-350, F-450, and 2017-2020 Lincoln Continental equipped with the 360-degree camera system.
  • The issue relates to the degradation of the camera's anit-reflective lens coating that can result in a foggy or cloudy rearview camera image.
  Earlier this week, the automaker was reported to be developing a new electric truck expected to go on sale in 2025
