Bed Bath & Beyond slides on proposed stock offering

Aug. 31, 2022 6:35 AM ETBed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor20 Comments

Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart on blue theme screen, market volatility, up and down trend. Stock trading, crypto currency background.

Maximusnd

  • Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares dropped pre-market on Wednesday after the home goods retailer filed for a possible offering of common stock.
  • Terms of a shelf offering, including size and pricing, are yet to be determined.
  • The retailer says it may offer, issue and sell shares of its common stock together or separately and in one or more series.
  • Net proceeds from any sale would be used for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of our indebtedness, future repurchases of our common stock and financing possible acquisitions.
  • Proceeds may also be invested temporarily in short-term marketable securities or applied to repay short-term debt until they are used for their stated purpose.
  • BBBY shares are down ~19% pre-market
  • As previously announced, the retailer will hold a conference call today (August 31) to provide a business and strategic update

Recommended For You

Comments (20)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.