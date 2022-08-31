Bed Bath & Beyond slides on proposed stock offering
Aug. 31, 2022 6:35 AM ET By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares dropped pre-market on Wednesday after the home goods retailer filed for a possible offering of common stock.
- Terms of a shelf offering, including size and pricing, are yet to be determined.
- The retailer says it may offer, issue and sell shares of its common stock together or separately and in one or more series.
- Net proceeds from any sale would be used for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of our indebtedness, future repurchases of our common stock and financing possible acquisitions.
- Proceeds may also be invested temporarily in short-term marketable securities or applied to repay short-term debt until they are used for their stated purpose.
- BBBY shares are down ~19% pre-market
- As previously announced, the retailer will hold a conference call today (August 31) to provide a business and strategic update
