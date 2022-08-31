Mirati jumps 11% as Amgen meets key goal for rival cancer drug

Aug. 31, 2022 6:49 AM ETMirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX)AMGNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.

JuSun

  • The shares of clinical-stage biotech Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) added ~11% in the pre-market trading Wednesday after Amgen (AMGN) announced a lung cancer medication that rivals the company’s key asset adagrasib reached the primary objective in a late-stage trial.
  • AMGN’s Lumakras is a KRAS G12C inhibitor similar to MRTX’s adagrasib, which is currently undergoing the U.S. regulatory review for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) as a second-line option.
  • While the FDA has already approved Lumakras for certain patients with NSCLC, its continued approval depends on the results of confirmatory trials.
  • Announcing topline data from a Phase 3 trial, AMGN said Tuesday that the once-daily oral therapy met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) compared to standard of care chemotherapy in NSCLC, an event with de-risking potential for adagrasib.
  • Read: Arguing that MRTX lacks significant benefits over AMGN in NSCLC, Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners points to the prospects of adagrasib in colorectal cancer and pancreatic cancers.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.