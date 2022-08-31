Mirati jumps 11% as Amgen meets key goal for rival cancer drug
Aug. 31, 2022 6:49 AM ETMirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX)AMGNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of clinical-stage biotech Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) added ~11% in the pre-market trading Wednesday after Amgen (AMGN) announced a lung cancer medication that rivals the company’s key asset adagrasib reached the primary objective in a late-stage trial.
- AMGN’s Lumakras is a KRAS G12C inhibitor similar to MRTX’s adagrasib, which is currently undergoing the U.S. regulatory review for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) as a second-line option.
- While the FDA has already approved Lumakras for certain patients with NSCLC, its continued approval depends on the results of confirmatory trials.
- Announcing topline data from a Phase 3 trial, AMGN said Tuesday that the once-daily oral therapy met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) compared to standard of care chemotherapy in NSCLC, an event with de-risking potential for adagrasib.
- Read: Arguing that MRTX lacks significant benefits over AMGN in NSCLC, Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners points to the prospects of adagrasib in colorectal cancer and pancreatic cancers.
Comments