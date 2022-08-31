Express GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.01, revenue of $464.92M misses by $14.7M
Aug. 31, 2022 6:49 AM ETExpress, Inc. (EXPR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Express press release (NYSE:EXPR): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $464.92M (+1.6% Y/Y) misses by $14.7M.
- Shares +4.7% PM.
- Q3 Outlook: Comparable sales to decrease mid-single digits; Gross margin rate to decrease approximately 350 basis points; SG&A expenses as a percent of sales to delever approximately 350 basis points, including incremental investments in technology and higher store labor expenses; Net interest expense of $4M; Effective tax rate essentially zero percent.
- FY2022 Outlook: Comparable sales to increase mid-single digits vs. prior outlook of 8% - 10%; Gross margin rate to increase at least 100 basis points; Adjusted effective tax rate of essentially zero percent vs. prior view of approximately 45% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation allowance recorded against deferred tax assets' Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.16 to $0.22 vs. prior outlook of $0.14 to $0.20 and consensus of $0.15; Capital expenditures of ~$50M.
