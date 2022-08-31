Express GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.01, revenue of $464.92M misses by $14.7M

Aug. 31, 2022 6:49 AM ETExpress, Inc. (EXPR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Express press release (NYSE:EXPR): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $464.92M (+1.6% Y/Y) misses by $14.7M.
  • Shares +4.7% PM.
  • Q3 Outlook: Comparable sales to decrease mid-single digits; Gross margin rate to decrease approximately 350 basis points; SG&A expenses as a percent of sales to delever approximately 350 basis points, including incremental investments in technology and higher store labor expenses; Net interest expense of $4M; Effective tax rate essentially zero percent.
  • FY2022 Outlook: Comparable sales to increase mid-single digits vs. prior outlook of 8% - 10%; Gross margin rate to increase at least 100 basis points; Adjusted effective tax rate of essentially zero percent vs. prior view of approximately 45% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation allowance recorded against deferred tax assets' Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.16 to $0.22 vs. prior outlook of $0.14 to $0.20 and consensus of $0.15; Capital expenditures of ~$50M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.