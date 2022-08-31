BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDF) fell sharply in Hong Kong trading after Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) lowered its stake in the Chinese electric vehicle maker with the sale of 1.33M H shares.

Berkshire Hathaway now holds a stake of 19.92% in BYD from a prior position of 20.04%.

Warren Buffet's company originally took out its stake in BYD Company in 2008 and has seen more than a 30X return since then. Berkshire Hathaway has been the largest investor in the EV upstart for years.

Speculation was stirred up a few weeks ago about a Berkshire sale when an entry in the Hong Kong’s Central Clearing and Settlement flagged a potential sale. There is some concern that more Berkshire sales will be reported.

"Investors could interpret this as the beginning of Berkshire closing its position in BYD," warned Snow Bull Capital analyst Bridget McCarthy.

Shares of BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF) fell 7.91% in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Sector watch: Tesla and BYD are the global battery electric vehicle sales leaders