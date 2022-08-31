Chico's FAS tops Q2 consensus, raises FY2022 outlook

Aug. 31, 2022 7:05 AM ETChico's FAS, Inc. (CHS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Chico's FAS press release (NYSE:CHS): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.34 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $558.72M (+18.4% Y/Y) beats by $14.82M.
  • Q3 Outlook: Consolidated net sales of $495M to $510M vs. consensus of $508.3M; Gross margin rate as a percent of net sales of 38.9% to 39.4%; SG&A expenses as a percent of net sales of 34.4% to 34.8%; Effective income tax rate of 25%; Earnings per diluted share of $0.11 to $0.14 vs. consensus of $0.11.
  • FY2022 Outlook: Consolidated net sales of $2.14B to $2.17B vs. prior outlook of $2.13B to $2.16B and consensus of $2.15B ; Gross margin rate as a percent of net sales of 38.8% to 39.1% vs. prior view of 38.3% to 38.6%; SG&A expenses as a percent of net sales of 32.2% to 32.5% vs. previous view of 32.6% to 32.9%; Effective income tax rate of 25%; Earnings per diluted share of $0.79 to $0.87 vs. prior guidance of $0.64 to $0.74 and consensus of $0.72; Capital and cloud-based expenditures of approximately $65M to $70M.

