BitNile's defense business booked over $10M in new orders in Q2
Aug. 31, 2022 7:09 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Gresham Worldwide, the global defense business of BitNile (NYSE:NILE), booked new orders in excess of $10M in the second quarter of 2022, up over 23% Q/Q.
- Gresham operating companies secured significant new orders in Q2 amid increased demand for its solutions as a result of active military budgets and recent supply chain efficiencies for the company.
- Enertec increased bookings 68% to $5.2M, with particularly strong performance in the medical sector.
- Microphase booked $1.53M in new orders from the U.S. military and global defense contractors for RF Filter and Detector Log Video Amplifier product lines.
- Bookings for power conversion equipment and displays at Gresham's operating companies exceeded $3.35M for the quarter.
- Gresham expects ongoing global conflicts and continued concerns regarding industry supply chains to sustain its bookings momentum through the end of 2022 and into 2023.
