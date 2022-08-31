Barnes & Noble Education GAAP EPS of -$1.01 misses by $0.44, revenue of $263.9M beats by $13.06M

Aug. 31, 2022 7:10 AM ETBarnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Barnes & Noble Education press release (NYSE:BNED): FQ1 GAAP EPS of -$1.01 misses by $0.44.
  • Revenue of $263.9M (+9.6% Y/Y) beats by $13.06M.
  • For FY2023, the company expects consolidated non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to be between $30M to $40M. The company expects significant improvement in its Retail business being driven by new First Day Complete implementations, growth within its general merchandise business and new business wins. The challenges within its wholesale business, including constrained used book inventory and higher inflationary pressures on wages and freight, are expected to persist. DSS non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be near fiscal year 2022 levels as revenue growth is offset by investments in product enhancements.

