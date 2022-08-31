Clinical-stage biotech ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) announced Wednesday that the company will share top-line data from its pivotal Phase 2 study for blood cancer drug pivekimab sunirine (pivekimab) in 2024 after regulatory feedback from a recent Type B meeting with the FDA.

The CADENZA study is designed to evaluate the antibody-drug conjugate pivekimab in blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) involving frontline BPDCN patients with de novo disease and those with a prior or concomitant hematologic malignancy (PCHM).

A review of the first ten patients indicated that 2 of 4 de novo patients achieved CR (complete response) or CRc (clinical complete response), and 4 of 6 PCHM patients achieved CR, CRc, or complete response with partial hematological recovery (CRh).

“Based on the initial frontline data observed to date, we will continue to explore the benefit of pivekimab in both de novo and PCHM patients,” Anna Berkenblit, IMGN’s Chief Medical Officer, remarked.

Based on the FDA guidance that efficacy analysis should focus on de novo BPDCN patients with CR/CRc as the primary endpoint and the key secondary endpoint, the company plans to add 20 de novo patients for the trial.

With six such patients recruited so far, IMGN plans to share top-line data on the primary and key secondary endpoints in 2024.

The company previously said preliminary efficacy data from the trial was expected before year-end.