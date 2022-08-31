Palantir Foundry selected to drive transformation at Beckett Collectibles
Aug. 31, 2022 7:23 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) has entered into a partnership with Beckett Collectibles, as part of which the media company will deploy Foundry across its operations to help drive its digital transformation.
- Palantir Foundry will serve as the backend management platform for all collectibles on Beckett, from physical cards to NFTs.
- Beckett has begun integrating legacy systems into the platform, enabling users to quickly and easily access data sets about cards, comics and other collectibles, as well as automating the process of grading and authenticating.
- PLTR shares are up 1.41% pre-market
- Shares tumbled in early Aug after the data software company posted second-quarter results and offered full-year sales guidance that fell short of Wall Street's expectations.
