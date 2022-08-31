Graphex Group updates on financial results, expansion progress

  • Hong Kong-based graphite company Graphex Group (NYSE:GRFX) and its U.S. unit Graphex Technologies provided an update on the preliminary interim financial results for the six month period ending Jun. 30 and expansion progress.
  • The interim financial results will be reported on or before Sep. 30.
  • The company said the revenues were steady Y/Y, particularly for the graphene products segment. Such steady revenues for the graphene segment indicate an opportunity to expand the business in Asia, as well as in the U.S. and globally.
  • The combined revenues decreased, primarily because of the lingering pandemic effects.
  • Cost of sales, selling and marketing expenses, and administrative costs reduced.
  • Debt decreased by 33%, losses decreased and cash flow was positive.
  • "We expect continued stability in the second half," CEO Andross Chan said.
