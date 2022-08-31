Eni (NYSE:E) said on Wednesday it will pay ~€1.4B, more than twice the amount originally estimated, in a charge related to an Italian windfall tax levied on energy companies in 2022.

The company had expected the total amount of the extraordinary contribution at €550M, but said the amount was redetermined following clarifications provided by Italian tax authorities.

Italy imposed a 25% windfall tax on energy companies this year due to surging prices for oil and gas.

Eni also said it expects to receive ~20M cm of gas from Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), well below daily average volumes of 27M cm in recent days.

