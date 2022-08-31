Pitney Bowes to deploy autonomous delivery service in Dallas
Aug. 31, 2022 7:46 AM ETPitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) has partnered with autonomous middle mile logistics firm Gatik to deploy autonomous trucks for ecommerce shipments in Dallas market.
- Under the multi-year commercial agreement, Pitney Bowes (PBI) will integrate Gatik's class 6 autonomous box trucks into its ecommerce logistics network in the Dallas, Texas market beginning in Q1/2023.
- The deployment aims to establish a more responsive and flexible logistics network for Pitney Bowes by improving speed of deliveries and providing end-to-end visibility while lowering transportation costs.
- A safety operator will occupy the autonomous vehicles to monitor performance during the initial phase. Data collected from each delivery will be used to improve network design and identify additional opportunities for cost savings and service improvements.
Comments (1)