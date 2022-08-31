FirstCash Holdings increases size, extends maturity date of credit facility
- Retail pawn stores company FirstCash Holdings (NASDAQ:FCFS) has amended the terms of its long-term, unsecured bank credit facility.
- The size of the credit facility has been increased to $590M from $500M, and the maturity date has been extended to August 2027 from December 2024.
- The facility has an uncommitted accordion feature that allows for an additional $200M of potential borrowing capacity.
- The credit facility is provided by a group of eleven commercial banks.
- Additionally, the amended facility is expected to further support the ongoing shareholder payouts through cash dividends and share repurchases.
