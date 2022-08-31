DraftKings to launch online sportsbook in Kansas tomorrow
- DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) announced Wednesday its plans to launch its online sportsbook in Kansas tomorrow on Sept. 1, 2022.
- Under the launch, DraftKings as the contracting counterparty of Boot Hill Casino & Resort's manager, BHCMC, will offer customers to place legal and regulated bets across sporting events.
- That makes Kansas the 18th U.S. state in which DraftKings offers its online sportsbook, coming in ahead of the one of the busiest times of the year for sport betting activity with the start of the 2022 NFL.
- To note, the online sports gaming company said its latest guidance does not include the contributions from the launch in Kansas.
- The guidance outlines DraftKings (DKNG) sees full-year revenue of $2.08B to $2.18B vs. a prior view for $2.055B to $2.175B. The midpoint of the company's guidance is ahead of the consensus mark of $2.09B. DraftKings (DKNG) also expects an adjusted EBITDA guidance loss of between $765M and $835M vs. a prior view for -$810M to -$910M.
