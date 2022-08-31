SunPower CFO Sial steps down, moving to Fluence Energy

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) disclosed on Wednesday that CFO Manavendra Sial will resign effective September 14; no explanation is given, expect that his departure is "not the result of any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the company's operations, policies, or practices."

Fluence Energy (FLNC) said Sial will become its CFO starting October 15, succeeding Dennis Fehr.

SunPower (SPWR) appointed current Treasurer and VP of project finance Guthrie Dundas as interim CFO; he had spent nearly a decade with the company before leaving in February 2019 and returning in March 2020.

SunPower (SPWR) reported "positive" Q2 results earlier this month, and "more upside may be on the horizon as the stock attracts momentum buyers," Mike Zaccardi writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

