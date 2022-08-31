Vera Bradley Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 misses by $0.04, revenue of $130.4M misses by $2.11M, cuts FY23 guidance

  • Vera Bradley press release (NASDAQ:VRA): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $130.4M (-11.3% Y/Y) misses by $2.11M.

  • For Fiscal 2023, the Company’s updated expectations are as follows:

    • Consolidated net revenues of $480 to $490 million from prior outlook of $490M-$505M vs. $497.56M consensus. Year-over-year Vera Bradley revenues are expected to decline between 7% and 9%, and Pura Vida revenues are expected to decline between 16% and 21%.
    • A consolidated gross profit percentage of 53.7% to 54.1% compared to 53.3% in Fiscal 2022. The expected year-over-year increase is primarily related to incremental inbound and outbound freight expense and expected deleverage on overhead costs, more than offset by price increases.
    • Consolidated SG&A expense of $246 to $250 million compared to $258.8 million in Fiscal 2022. The reduction in SG&A expense is being driven by cost reduction initiatives and a reduction in compensation expense, marketing, and other variable-related expenses due to the expected sales decline from the prior year.
    • Consolidated operating income of $11.6 to $14.5 million compared to $30.1 million in Fiscal 2022.
    • Consolidated diluted EPS of $0.20 to $0.28 from prior outlook of $0.35 - $0.50 vs. $0.41 consensus.
    • Net capital spending of approximately $8 to $10 million compared to $5.5 million in the prior year, reflecting investments associated with new Vera Bradley factory and Pura Vida store locations and technology and logistics enhancements.

