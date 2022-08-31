REGENXBIO shares more data for Hunter Syndrome candidate

Aug. 31, 2022 8:07 AM ETREGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

DNA molecule

Artur Plawgo/iStock via Getty Images

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX), a biotech focused on gene therapies, announced Wednesday new data supporting the pivotal program for RGX-121, its candidate for the genetic disorder Hunter Syndrome.

Also known as Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, Hunter Syndrome is a rare disease caused by a deficiency in the lysosomal enzyme iduronate-2-sulfatase (I2S).

The open-label study enrolled boys with MPS II, aged four months up to five years.

The interim data from the Phase I/II/III CAMPSIITE trial showed dose-dependent reductions of key biomarkers of I2S enzyme activity called CSF GAGs in more patients for a longer duration than previously announced, the company said.

Fourteen patients dosed with RGX-121 indicated that the one-time gene therapy was well tolerated across all three cohorts with no drug-related serious adverse events, RGNX added.

“We believe the data supports our plan to advance RGX-121 as quickly as possible using the accelerated approval pathway with the aim of providing a much-needed new treatment option for the MPS II community," noted Steve Pakola, the Chief Medical Officer of the company.

Read more data for RGX-121 from Cohorts 1 and 2 of the study, as shared by RGNX in 2021.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.