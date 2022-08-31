REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX), a biotech focused on gene therapies, announced Wednesday new data supporting the pivotal program for RGX-121, its candidate for the genetic disorder Hunter Syndrome.

Also known as Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, Hunter Syndrome is a rare disease caused by a deficiency in the lysosomal enzyme iduronate-2-sulfatase (I2S).

The open-label study enrolled boys with MPS II, aged four months up to five years.

The interim data from the Phase I/II/III CAMPSIITE trial showed dose-dependent reductions of key biomarkers of I2S enzyme activity called CSF GAGs in more patients for a longer duration than previously announced, the company said.

Fourteen patients dosed with RGX-121 indicated that the one-time gene therapy was well tolerated across all three cohorts with no drug-related serious adverse events, RGNX added.

“We believe the data supports our plan to advance RGX-121 as quickly as possible using the accelerated approval pathway with the aim of providing a much-needed new treatment option for the MPS II community," noted Steve Pakola, the Chief Medical Officer of the company.

Read more data for RGX-121 from Cohorts 1 and 2 of the study, as shared by RGNX in 2021.