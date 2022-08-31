American Tower, Verizon enter long-term lease deal

Aug. 31, 2022 8:09 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ), AMTBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments

Telecommunication tower with mesh dots, glittering particles for wireless telecommunication technology

AnuchaCheechang/iStock via Getty Images

  • American Tower (NYSE:AMT) has entered into a long-term lease deal with Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) to facilitate the telecom firm's on-going 5G network deployment across AMT's U.S. portfolio of communications sites.
  • The agreement is said to provide a simplified and efficient leasing process through a contractual framework to drive mutual growth over a multi-year period.
  • Steve Vondran, President – U.S. Tower Division, American Tower said: "This agreement represents another key milestone and an extension of our decades-long strategic partnership with Verizon. We look forward to supporting Verizon as they continue their accelerated and efficient 5G network build-out by utilizing our distributed nationwide portfolio of high-quality communications sites."

Comments (5)

