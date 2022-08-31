HP Enterprise results seen as 'much more positive' than peers, but analysts stay cautious

Analysts noted that the outlook from HP Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was more positive than its peers, however they're staying on the sidelines after the company issued third-quarter results and tweaked its full-year earnings guidance on Tuesday.

Citi analyst Jim Suva, who has a sell rating on HP Enterprise (HPE), noted the actual numbers were stronger for Dell (DELL), Lenovo and NetApp (NTAP), which could be due to HP Enterprise losing share.

"We watch to see if HPE can monetize its order book and secure the needed components to be able to see positive sales upside potentially at some point in the future," Suva wrote in a note to clients.

HP Enterprise (HPE) were fractionally lower at $13.63 in premarket trading.

HP Enterprise (HPE) lowered the top-end of its full-year adjusted earnings, saying it now sees it within a range of $1.96 and $2.04 per share, compared to a previous outlook of $1.96 and $2.04 per share.

The Spring, Texas-based HP Enterprise (HPE) also lowered its full-year free cash flow guidance, saying it now sees it within a range of $1.7B and $1.9B, below the previous range of $1.8B and $2B. Analysts were expecting free cash flow for the full-year to be $1.9B.

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall, who has an underweight rating and a $14 price target on HP Enterprise (HPE), noted that results were "roughly in-line" as strong order activity continues to be offset by supply issues, increased foreign exchange and interest rate headwinds.

"While we can appreciate HPE's ability to maintain [full-year] top line guidance in light of unexpected [foreign exchange] challenges, and are encouraged by continued strength in order activity, we maintain our cautious view given the chance that a weakening macro environment is likely to result in growing headwinds as inflation and rising rates cause enterprises to potentially tighten spend," Marshall wrote in a note to clients.

The analyst added that pricing discipline has helped profitability, but as a result, HP Enterprise (HPE) has lost market share in compute and storage compared to peers.

In July, Goldman Sachs said HP Enterprise (HPE) was among the companies that have the highest downside risk in the event of an economic slowdown.