August ADP Jobs Report: +132K vs. 225K consensus and +270K in July.

Y/Y change in annual pay increased 7.6% in August, in line with monthly readings since Spring 2022. The median change in annual pay for those who changed jobs rose even more, up 16.1%.

"Our data suggests a shift toward a more conservative pace of hiring, possibly as companies try to decipher the economy's conflicting signals," said ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson. "We could be at an inflection point, from super-charged job gains to something more normal."

This is the first report since ADP retooled its National Employment Report, which now uses a "more robust, high-frequency view of the labor market and trajectory of economic growth," according to the company's June statement.

By sector, the biggest gains were in the service sector (+110K), with the most hiring in leisure and hospitality (+96K) and trade/transportation/utilities (+54K).

On the other end of the spectrum, financial activities lost 20K jobs, education and health services lost 15K and professional/business services lost 14K.

On Tuesday, the number of job openings rose more than expected in July.