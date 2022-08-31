NERV, BORR and INDO among pre-market losers
- Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) -27%. on Q1 earning release.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) -25% on stock offering, plan to cut jobs, third of owned brands
- Chewy (CHWY) -11% on Q2 earning release.
- TDH Holdings (PETZ) -11%.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings (RVPH) -10%.
- Forge Global Holdings (FRGE) -12%.
- Blue Water Vaccines (BWV) -9%.
- Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) -9%.
- Snap (SNAP) -8% on cutting 20% workforce.
- HP (HPQ) -6% on Q3 earning release.
- Borr Drilling (BORR) -6%.
- Indonesia Energy (INDO) -5%.
- Eni S.p.A. (E) -5% on paying €1.4B in Italian energy windfall taxes in 2022.
Comments