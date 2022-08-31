Dye & Durham names new CFO
Aug. 31, 2022 8:25 AM ETDye & Durham Limited (DND:CA), DYNDFBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Dye & Durham (TSX:DND:CA) announced Wednesday that Frank Di has been appointed as its new chief financial officer succeeding Avjit Kamboj, effective Sept. 23, 2022.
- Most recently, Di served in the role of VP, Corporate Finance and Administration at TMX Group while previously has led in the role of interim CFO at TMX. Di Liso has also served as Chair of the Audit Committee for BOX Options Market, an equity options market in the U.S.
- The cloud-based software company told Di Liso will be based in Toronto and report directly to its CEO Matthew Proud.
