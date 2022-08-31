Rocket Lab rallies after Cowen says it is the small launch leader

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) is on watch after Cowen turned constructive with an upgrade to an Outperform rating.

Analyst Cai von Rumohr and team pointed to the key execution milestones achieved by Rocket Lab (RKLB) and its now improved competitive position.

Those competitive advantages included that the company has demonstrated success and has a low cost reusable design with scale cost advantages. RKLB's use of its own launch pads and the product growth plan with Neutron are also seen as separating the company from the pack.

Rocket Lab (RKLB) is viewed as the launch provider after SpaceX most likely to achieve financial success

Cowen' estimates on RKLB: "We estimate 55-50% CGR in 2022-25 launch revenues with near doubling in adj. gross margin to ~40% on volume leverage & reusability benefits. We peg Systems CGR at 20-25% with margin lift from solar array gains and improving mix. This nets to 35-40% total sales CGR with adj. EBITDA margin of ~20% by 2025 and cash flow turning positive in 2024."

Shares of Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) rallied 4.48% premarket to $5.36 vs. the 52-week trading range of $3.53 to $21.34.