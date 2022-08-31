SRNE, LGVN and MOB among premarket gainers
- Mobilicom Limited (MOB) +24% after closing initial public offering.
- Hour Loop (HOUR) +20%.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRI) +9%.
- Cepton (CPTN) +9% as Koito Manufacturing intends to invest up to $100M in the company.
- Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) +8%
- Treasure Global (TGL) +7%.
- Sorrento Therapeutics SRNE +7% on FDA fast track status for low back pain therapy SP-103.
- Phoenix Motor (PEV) +5%.
- Longeveron (LGVN) +6% as FDA granted Fast Track Designation to Lomecel- for the treatment of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.
- MedAvail Holdings (MDVL) +5% on participating in the upcoming hybrid H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York.
- Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) +4%.
