Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) tumbled on Wednesday as investment firm Summit Insights downgraded the semiconductor company after it issued tepid guidance for the third-quarter that reflect several ongoing concerns.

Analyst Kinngai Chan downgraded Ambarella (AMBA) to hold from buy, noting that the outlook for the October quarter is reflective of near-term concerns.

"[Ambarella's] October quarter outlook reflected our near-term concerns that as the supply chain eases, orders will normalize, and pushouts will happen," Chan wrote in a note to clients.

The analyst added that ongoing weakness in the Chinese and global real estate markets could accelerate and "impact" the company's core internet of things business.

Ambarella (AMBA) shares fell nearly 8% to $77.85 in premarket trading.

Looking to the third-quarter, Ambarella (AMBA) expects revenue to be between $81M and $85M, compared to a consensus of $84.6M. Adjusted gross margins are expected to be between 63% and 64%, while operating expenses are expected to be between $44M and $46M.

Last month, KeyBanc Capital Markets lowered estimates on several semiconductor companies, including Ambarella (AMBA), noting that a correction in the semiconductor industry is "looming."

Analysts have been mixed on Ambarella (AMBA). It had an average rating of HOLD from Seeking Alpha authors, while Wall Street analysts rate it a BUY. Conversely, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rates AMBA a SELL.