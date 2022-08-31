This Rodney Dangerfield stock index has the most technical support right now

The chart of the NYSE Composite (NYA) currently holds the most important tactical level among major averages, according to BofA.

NYA closed down 1.2% on Tuesday to 14,931. (Dig deeper into the composition of the index here.)

"The NYSE Comp is the Rodney Dangerfield of US equity indices," BofA Technical Research Strategist Stephen Suttmeier wrote in a note. "It gets no respect. But, this broad-based index of US stocks and ADRs formed a double bottom from its rising 200-week MA at the June and July lows, which is bullish."

"If the tactical dip on the NYSE from its mid August peak holds within or near the 15,208 (double bottom breakout point) to 14,695 (mid May low) area, the index could form a May into September head and shoulders bottom off big 14,000 area support," Suttmeier said. (See chart at bottom.)

Looking to the more familiar broader-market S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY), while under pressure more technical signals are needed to show "tactical capitulation," he said.

"Two 80% down days for NYSE stocks on 8/19 and 8/22 confirmed the initial decline from the 200-day MA on the S&P 500," he noted. "After the 'Jackson Hole' failure at downside gap resistance at 4195-4219, the SPX broke lower from a tactical head and shoulders top."

"A NYSE 90% down day on 8/26 confirmed the breakdown on the SPX, but the NYSE ARM Index (TRIN) did not show tactical capitulation on a close above 2.0. Two other indicators that may require capitulation for a climactic tactical low in US equities are the 5-day CBOE total put/call on a spike up toward 1.2 or higher and the 3-month VIX (VIX) (VIXX) vs the VIX on a spike below 1.0."

