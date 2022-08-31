NextPlat completes $7M investment in Progressive Care

  • E-commerce provider NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) completed a strategic $7M investment in personalized healthcare services and technology company Progressive Care (OTCQB:RXMD).
  • The former is set to purchase 3,000 newly issued $6M Progressive Care units as part of the recapitalization transaction. Each unit is comprised of one share of series B preferred stock and one warrant to purchase the share.
  • NextPlat CEO Charles Fernandez, Board Member Rodney Barreto and certain other investors will invest an aggregate of $8.3M into Progressive Care.
  • Additionally, these investors will purchase $2.3M of outstanding convertible debt from an existing holder. The purchasers have agreed to a fixed conversion price of $0.02 per share and removal of the blocker. The interest rate on the debt is also set to reduce to 5% per annum from 10%.
  • Fernandez will be appointed chairman of Progressive Care, replacing Alan Jay Weisberg. Weisberg will assume the roles of vice chairman and CEO of the healthcare company.
  • Barreto will also be joining the company's board as vice chairman.
  • Dawson James Securities served as the placement agent for the transaction.
  • NXPL shares were trading +5.62% pre-market.
