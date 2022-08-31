StoneX Group expands forex offering in Brazil

Aug. 31, 2022 8:42 AM ETStoneX Group Inc. (SNEX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • StoneX Group's (NASDAQ:SNEX) subsidiary announced Wednesday the expansion of its foreign exchange offering in Brazil, which will see the access to FX Online, a digital platform where clients can execute transactions across the StoneX global payments network. 
  • "FX Online is a major development in giving our clients more control over, and transparency into, the currency exchange process......It is the type of full service offering that StoneX clients expect. With tens of thousands of clients already onboarded we are excited to continue delivering valuable services to those in Brazil," said Fernando Mazzanti, Commercial Director of StoneX Banco de Câmbio S.A.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.