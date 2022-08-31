StoneX Group expands forex offering in Brazil
Aug. 31, 2022 8:42 AM ETStoneX Group Inc. (SNEX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- StoneX Group's (NASDAQ:SNEX) subsidiary announced Wednesday the expansion of its foreign exchange offering in Brazil, which will see the access to FX Online, a digital platform where clients can execute transactions across the StoneX global payments network.
- "FX Online is a major development in giving our clients more control over, and transparency into, the currency exchange process......It is the type of full service offering that StoneX clients expect. With tens of thousands of clients already onboarded we are excited to continue delivering valuable services to those in Brazil," said Fernando Mazzanti, Commercial Director of StoneX Banco de Câmbio S.A.
