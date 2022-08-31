GoBolt picks Lightning eMotors as commercial EV partner
Aug. 31, 2022 8:44 AM ETLightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) shares gained 4% pre-market on Wednesday after it announced a strategic partnership with logistics provider GoBolt to deploy all-electric vans and trucks across North America.
- GoBolt has selected Lightning (ZEV) as its commercial EV partner. As part of this agreement, Lightning (ZEV) will deliver 70 Class 3 zero-emission, all-electric cargo vans and 100 Class 5 zero-emission, all-electric box trucks over the next 12 months.
- Development of the Class 5 box trucks is underway, with deliveries targeted to begin in early 2023. These vehicles will be deployed across the U.S. and Canada.
- In addition to vehicles, Lightning Energy will provide both AC level 2 and DC fast chargers to support the deployment.
