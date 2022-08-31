Cleveland Fed's Mester sees rate rising to over 4% and staying there in 2023

To tame inflation, the federal funds rate will need to reach "somewhat above 4% by early next year," Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Wednesday, adding that she doesn't expect it will be cut in 2023. She emphasized that her view is based on her current reading of the economy and outlook.

"While it is clear that the fed funds rate needs to move up from its current level, the size of the rate increases at any particular FOMC meeting and the peak fed funds rate will depend on the inflation outlook, which depends on the assessment of how rapidly aggregate demand and supply are coming back into better balance and price pressures are being reduced," Mester said in a speech at a Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce event.

The Fed official warned against declaring victory over inflation too soon. "Doing so would put us back in the stop-and-go monetary policy world of the 1970s, which was very costly to households and businesses," she said.

Mester will need to see several months of declines in month-over-month inflation readings before she concludes that inflation has peaked.

She is keeping a close eye on inflation expectations. "While recent readings of medium- and longer-term expectations have eased off a bit, they have moved up over time and are at the upper end of the range of values consistent with our inflation goal," she said.

If inflation expectations were to become unmoored, high inflation could become embedded in the economy and would be more difficult to control, she said.

Bringing down inflation will take some time and won't be smooth process, Mester said. "Financial markets could well remain volatile as financial conditions tighten further; growth could slow more than expected; and the unemployment rate could move above estimates of its longer-run level. This will be painful in the near term but so is high inflation."

On Tuesday, New York Fed President John Williams asserted that the Fed's key rate will need to be restrictive "for some time."