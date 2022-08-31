Guardant Health expands collaboration with Merck KGaA on precision oncology therapies
Aug. 31, 2022 8:52 AM ETMERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MKKGY), MKGAF, GHBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) has expanded an existing agreement with Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF)(OTCPK:MKKGY) on the development of precision cancer therapeutics to focus on core cancer indications with significant unmet need.
- Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF)(OTCPK:MKKGY) will work with Guardant Health (GH) data scientists to utilize genomics and clinical information from the GuardantINFORM platform.
- The platform combines de-identified longitudinal clinical information and genomic data collected from the Guardant360 liquid biopsy test. It contains data from more than 225K cancer patients.
