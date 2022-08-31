Hepion Pharma rises as company begins NASH treatment trial

Aug. 31, 2022

  • Hepion Pharma (NASDAQ:HEPA) is trading 4% higher after the company said it had screened the first subject in the nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a fatty liver disease, clinical trial testing rencofilstat in 336 subjects dosed for 12 months.
  • The trial is being conducted at up to 121 sites in seven countries, with 85 of the sites located in the U.S.
  • Subjects will receive either placebo or rencofilstat, administered orally once daily at doses of 75, 150, or 225 mg.
  • The study's endpoints will evaluate improvements in both fibrosis and steatosis, with the overall study primary goal being an improvement of fibrosis score by one point without worsening of steatosis, or an improvement of steatosis without worsening of fibrosis.

