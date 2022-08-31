Venator earnings estimate lowered at Bank of America on cost pressures

Bank of America on Wednesday cut its earnings estimate for Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) as the chemicals maker faces higher costs. The bank slashed its EBITDA forecast for 2023 by 27% to $133 million as higher energy prices squeeze Venator's operations.

The lower earnings estimate led the bank to slash its price objective for the thinly traded stock in half to $1 a share. The new price forecast is based on offsetting the lower earnings estimate with a higher multiple. The bank raised the enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple to 6.5 times from 4.5 times, analyst Matthew DeYoe said in a research note.

Venator’s closing price was $1.80 a share on Aug. 30.

Seeking Alpha contributor Gold Panda has a Sell rating on Venator (VNTR) because of higher energy costs and supply-chain constraints.

