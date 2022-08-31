FangDD announces key management changes
Aug. 31, 2022 9:01 AM ETFangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) announces that Ms. Jiaorong Pan has stepped down as the CFO and assumed the role of the COO of the company.
- Mr. Jiancheng Li has resigned as the company’s CTO.
- Mr. Senlin Peng has rich operational and financial experience. Since he joined ColorLife Group in 2000, a renowned children furniture manufacturer in China.
- “Since joining our Board over eight years ago, Mr. Cao has consistently made impactful contributions to FangDD and has provided expert guidance to our company. On behalf of my fellow Board members and management team, I would like to thank Mr. Cao for his dedicated service to the company,” Mr. Xi Zeng, Chairman of the Board and CEO.
- Changes became effective on August 30, 2022.
Comments