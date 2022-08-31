Apple exec leaves DiDi Global board of directors following $1B investment

  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) invested $1B into DiDi Global (OTCPK:DIDIY) in 2016, but one of the tech giant's executives has left the board of the Chinese ride-sharing company following continued crackdowns from the Chinese government.
  • Adrian Perica, Apple's (AAPL) vice president of corporate development, resigned from the board earlier this month, the company said on its website earlier this month.
  • In July, the Chinese government fined DiDi (OTCPK:DIDIY) $1.2B after a regulatory agency determined it violated three laws concerning cybersecurity, data security and personal information protection.
  • Perica joined DiDi's (OTCPK:DIDIY) board after it made a $1B investment into the company to gain a further foothold in China. At the time, Apple (AAPL) Chief Executive Tim Cook said the move was done for a number of reasons, including learning more about certain parts of the Chinese market, as well as financial reasons.
