Synit and TD SYNNEX partner for data management solutions
Aug. 31, 2022 9:07 AM ETTD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Syniti, provider of enterprise data management, announced a new partnership with TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX), formed through the merger of Tech Data and Synnex.
- The first solution available through this new partnership is Syniti Replicate, a data replication software with change data capture that enables the timely, relevant data enterprises need to make critical business decisions and support transformative experiences.
- Brian Haering, VP, Direct Solutions, Syniti, said, "We chose to partner with TD SYNNEX or their ability to support the growth and expansion of Syniti's direct solutions, including Syniti Replicate. More organizations can now benefit from our world-class replication engine, getting the real-time data they need to make critical business decisions and create differentiated experiences."
