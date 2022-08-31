Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions subsidiary bags a large order for Hospital Group
Aug. 31, 2022 9:12 AM ETArtificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (AITX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCPK:AITX) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices has received an order for seventeen ROSA security robots through one of the company’s largest dealers.
- Company expects this user will be revealed within the next few months.
- “This is the ideal deployment for ROSA-P and showcases the RAD Light My Way platform as an affordable solution providing a safe environment for our healthcare heroes. RAD Light My Way was conceived when visiting another healthcare facility and speaking with the administration team. The nursing staff felt very uncomfortable walking to and from their cars alone at night.” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD.
Comments