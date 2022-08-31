Emerson Ventures invests in Spearix
- Emerson Electric's (NYSE:EMR) corporate venture capital arm has made a strategic investment in Spearix Technologies
- Terms of the investment were not disclosed.
- Based in Cedar Park, Texas, Spearix offers a multi-core radio processor and associated software that is said to provide a system-level solution for Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) wireless communication.
- Through the investment, Emerson (EMR) will support Spearix's technology and early stage growth while expanding upon its own IIoT capabilities.
- In conjunction with the investment, Emerson (EMR) has also entered into an engineering collaboration agreement with Spearix.
