Seagate stumbles 6% as storage leader cuts sales outlook on 'dynamic' market conditions

Aug. 31, 2022 9:16 AM ETSeagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)WDCBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor

Seagate Technology PLC headquarters

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) shares fell more than 6% on Wednesday as the storage-technology company cut its fiscal first-quarter revenue outlook due to several broad economic issues such as corrections in inventories and supply chain disruptions.

Before U.S. stock markets opened, Seagate (STX) said that it now expects its first-quarter sales to be in a range of $2B to $2.2B, compared to its prior forecast of $2.35B to $2.65B. Seagate (STX) Chief Executive David Mosley said in a statement that since the company delivered its last earnings report, in mid-July, Seagate (STX) had seen its business impacted by what he called a series of "dynamic market conditions."

Mosley said those conditions include "weaker economic trends in certain Asian regions" that have put pressure upon inventories and supply chains, and "more cautious buying behavior" among international enterprise and U.S. cloud-business customers.

Seagate (STX) added that the issues affecting its first-quarter sales will also cause its earnings, excluding one-time items, to be "meaningfully below" its prior forecast of $1.20 a share. Seagate's (STX) fiscal first-quarter ends on September 30.

The weaknesses appear headed to stretch into the rest of Seagate's (STX) fiscal year, too. While not giving any exact figures, said its was reducing its production output, lowering its expenses, and "moderating" capital investment plans for its 2023 fiscal year.

Seagate's (STX) negative outlook comes more than three weeks after rival Western Digital (WDC) gave weaker-than-expected quarterly results and cut its earnings and revenue outlook.

