Nasdaq grants Liquid Media extension to regain compliance with minimum bid price requirement
Aug. 31, 2022 9:17 AM ETLiquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- The Nasdaq granted Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) an extension of 180 calendar days to regain compliance with the stock exchange's minimum bid price requirement.
- YVR was notified of the non-compliance on Mar. 1, and was required to regain compliance by Aug. 29.
- The compliance will now be regained if the bid price for the entertainment company's shares closes at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days before Feb. 27, 2023.
- Shares were trading -11.05% pre-market.
- Source: Press Release
