Nasdaq grants Liquid Media extension to regain compliance with minimum bid price requirement

Aug. 31, 2022 9:17 AM ETLiquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Close up view of LCD billboard of the NASDAQ MarketSite

ozgurdonmaz

  • The Nasdaq granted Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) an extension of 180 calendar days to regain compliance with the stock exchange's minimum bid price requirement.
  • YVR was notified of the non-compliance on Mar. 1, and was required to regain compliance by Aug. 29.
  • The compliance will now be regained if the bid price for the entertainment company's shares closes at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days before Feb. 27, 2023.
  • Shares were trading -11.05% pre-market.
  • Source: Press Release

