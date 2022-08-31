VerifyMe extends services deal with client by two years
Aug. 31, 2022
- VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) announced Wednesday that it has signed a new multi-year extension of their professional services deal with the strategic partner.
- The term of the agreement, originally scheduled to expire on March 1, 2024, has been extended to March 1, 2026.
- "We believe agreement to extend is a result of the value added offering we provide to our mutual customers. We have a proven track record of helping our customers meet their time, and temperature delivery needs, while reducing loss, risk and spoilage," said Curt Kole, Executive Vice President of Sales and Global Strategy.
- On Aug. 31, 2022, Seeking Alpha Quant System has issued a warning that VerifyMe (VRME) is at high risk of performing badly due to decelerating momentum and negative EPS revisions when compared to other information technology stocks.
- Quant's Strong Sell rating stands apart from Wall Street's Buy rating.
- VRME stock is up 10% in premarket on Wednesday while has lost 62% in past 1-year.
