Walmart takes stake in Sustainable Beef as it looks to improve quality beef sourcing

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) inked a deal to acquire a minority stake in Sustainable Beef LLC. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Walmart's (WMT) equity investment is part of a broader strategic partnership to source top-quality angus beef from Nebraska-based Sustainable Beef LLC’s new beef processing facility. As part of the investment, Walmart (WMT) will also have representation on Sustainable Beef’s board.

The investment from the retail giant is expected to help Sustainable Beef LLC open a beef processing facility in North Platte, Nebraska. The facility is expected to break ground in September and open by late 2024. Over the longer term, Walmart's (WMT) involvement with Sustainable Beef LLC is expected to create more capacity for the beef industry.

Sustainable Beef LLC said it will work with cattle feeders and ranchers to understand critical elements of the supply chain cycle, such as grain sourcing and grazing management in an effort to improve and refine the beef supply chain.

Shares of Walmart (WMT) moved up 0.55% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Read the latest breakdowns on Walmart from Seeking Alpha authors.