Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has confirmed it will cut 20% of its workforce - over 1,200 jobs - in a major restructuring, and that along the way it's scrapping a number of initiatives.

Revenues for the current quarter are tracking at an 8% year-over-year gain, well below expectations, CEO Evan Spiegel said in an internal memo.

He adds that the company will double down on three strategic priorities: community growth, revenue growth and augmented reality. Other areas are ripe for cuts.

“While we have built substantial capital reserves, and have made extensive efforts to avoid reductions in the size of our team by reducing spend in other areas, we must now face the consequences of our lower revenue growth and adapt to the market environment,” Spiegel said in the memo.

Snap stock (SNAP) jumped premarket and was up 5.7% as of 9:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Snap has built a 2023 plan to generate free cash flow even in a low-growth scenario, Spiegel told employees in his memo.

As for areas getting cut: "We have made the decision to discontinue our investments in Snap Originals, Minis, Games, and Pixy, among other areas. We have also started the process of winding down the standalone applications Zenly and Voisey."

A report that Snap would cut its workforce substantially emerged on Monday, and Netflix responded by hiring Snap Chief Business Officer Jeremi Gorman and top ad exec Peter Naylor.

The company filed that preliminary revenue growth through Aug. 29 was about 8%; "Given uncertainties related to the operating environment, we are not providing our expectations for revenue or adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022."

As part of the headcount reduction it estimates pretax charges in the range of $110M-$175M, most of which will be incurred in the third quarter of 2022.

With Gorman leaving, Spiegel has nominated Jerry Hunter to the new role of chief operating officer.