Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish initiated coverage of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) as his sole Underweight rating even as he has overall positive view of the U.S. broker, asset manager and exchange sectors. HOOD stock has slipped 1.1% in Wednesday premarket.

His puts an Overweight rating on Ares Management (NYSE:ARES), Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), Blackstone (NYSE:BX), Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR), and P10 (NYSE:PX). Equal Weight names are Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP).

"We see the strongest secular trends in the alternative asset management space, where we think institutional and retail allocations remain low and the business models work well in all environments," Budish wrote in a note to clients.

While the analyst likes Robinhood's (HOOD) tech stack, product innovation, design/user experience and mission, the firm's customer base is "likely to feel the greatest negative impact from macros vs. competitors." Recent layoffs also cause some concern on the company's future hiring and product introductions.

On the Overweight names, Budish sees Apollo's (APO) Athene insurance relationship as "underappreciated by the Street" and sees its assets under management as set to grow with the completion of Griffin Capital and lunch of Apollo Aligned Alternative.

Ares Management (ARES) has a "strong runway for growth given fundraising cycle, upcoming realization from European waterfall funds, and fee activation on AUM/deployment of dry powder."

Budish points to Blackstone (BX) as the industry leader with a strong track record of AUM growth and investment performance; he also sees credit and real estate businesses as well-positioned for any macro environment.

StepStone (STEP) has a unique role in helping limited partners make investing decisions, a data advantage due to its relationships across the industry, and its high fee-related earnings profile "warrants a premium multiple."

P10's (PX) focus on more fragmented lower-middle markets make it unique among publicly traded alts, and its Crossroads partnership is a positive on ESG and brings retail flows and permanent capital, Budish said.

For an opposing view on Robinhood (HOOD), see why SA contributor Value Growth Master thinks the market has overreacted