Modine and Insight Partners. EEI join hands
Aug. 31, 2022 9:30 AM ETModine Manufacturing Company (MOD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) is partnering with Insight Partners and Engineered Equipment (or EEI) to expand access to the Airedale product line in the Carolinas and Oklahoma markets.
- The partnership will bring a concentrated focus to available Airedale products for K-12 schools to help educational facilities maximize IAQ solutions in their respective markets.
- "Innovative solutions have always been a point of emphasis for the Airedale brand. With more emphasis being placed on indoor air quality, the need for our school products is higher than ever. This partnership with Insight Partners and EEI will allow us to broaden our reach to the Carolinas and Oklahoma and empower school leaders to take the necessary step in enhancing and improving IAQ for their students and staff." said Kimberly Raduenz, manager of strategic marketing for the IAQ division at Modine.
- Stock rises 1.6%
Comments